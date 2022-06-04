New arts academy starting in Sleaford school with Strictly star to inspire pupils

Robin Windsor during his recent visit to Church Lane School.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has been backing the new, after school arts provision at Church Lane School.

Senior administrator, Gemma Blanchard explained that not all children are as academically able, which can lead to low level misbehaviour, low self esteem and attendance issues.

As the arts are not a core curriculum subject, the school is proposing, from September, to offer the chance for all children to find hidden talents by funding an after school arts academy. With the help of Dance Lobo of Grantham, they will be offering dance and vocal coaching on Wednesday and Friday evenings, with the intention of widening it to drama, design and musical instruments next year, on separate evenings, working towards an accredited exam and a live performance.

Church Lane School pupils tucking into bagels during their first breakfast club.

“It is good for children’s mental health and freedom of expression,” said Gemma.

Robin Windsor will be its ambassador having visited in October.

The school has also just joined the government funded National Breakfast Club scheme, offering a meal to all its pupils at the start of the day, to help any pupils hit by the cost of living or skipping breakfast when running late.