New date set for Banovallum's 60th anniversary
Banovallum School’s Diamond Jubilee celebration had to be cancelled due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall during Storm Babet in October 2023.
Now Headteacher Grant Edgar has confirmed the special 60th anniversary open day for staff, students and governors past and present will be held on Saturday June 22, between 10am and 2.30pm.
Guided tours of the site will run by the students during the event, and there will also be the opportunity to connect with old friends and have a good look at the school’s archives.
“We were so disappointed that we had to cancel the last event but hopefully June will give usan opportunity to show off the school on a warm and sunny day,” Grant said.
“Sixty years is quite an achievement and we have really enjoyed planning the event and hearing everyone’s stories. It’s obvious the school holds a special place in the hearts of hundreds if not thousands of people!
“Several of our staff were pupils at the school and they’re looking forward to meeting up with old friends again - we’re hoping as many alumni as possible will come along.
“The open day is also an opportunity for current pupils and staff to celebrate the school’s more recent achievements as well as discover its past.”
The school was opened on November 23 1963 by James Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby, 3rd Earl of Ancaster.
If you have any old photos or memorabilia, you are invited to bring them along on the day, or submit them to the school prior to the event.
The staff will also be recording a talking history archive of what life was like at Banovallum throughout the years, and anyone who wants to share their stories on the day is invited to do so.
The school will also be a Bano Reunited Service to help former students get in touch with their schoolmates.
As part of the diamond jubilee celebrations, the school has also launched an alumni association. To join, visit the website banovallumschool.co.uk/alumni.