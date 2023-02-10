New dawn rises for Boston College with new 'Hub' at ELDC's new base in Horncastle

​The ribbon has officially been cut on a brand new £7million college campus in Horncastle.

Unveiling the new plaque, from left: Adrian Humphreys, Executive Director for Business, Innovation and Partnerships, Peter Cropley Chair of Governors, Mayoress Priscilla Burbidge, Mayor Brian Burbidge, and Simon Telfer, Chair LEP (Greater Lincolnshire's Employment and Skills Advisory Panel)

​Boston College has officially opened its new campus in Horncastle, which will provide part time daytime and evening courses for adults aged 19 and over.

Situated on Horncastle’s Mareham Road, alongside a Public Sector Hub where East Lindsey District Council and partner organisations are now based, the campus provides local residents with better access to quality learning provision, as well as local workforce development opportunities.

The learning space is based on the ground floor of the new building and includes three classrooms, a digital innovation computed-based classroom and a staff room.

East Lindsey District Council moved into the Hub in January after the closure of Tedder Hall in Manby, the council’s home for 44 years.

The project was supported by The Greater Lincolnshire LEP who contributed £1.2million for the college campus, with the college investing a further £80,000, and ELDC funded the remaining £6.23million of the project.

Councillor Brian Burbidge, Mayor of Horncastle Town Council, officially open the new campus this morning (Friday) alongside members of East Lindsey District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, local businesses and Boston College staff and governors.

Coun Brian Burbidge said: “This site has had a long involvement in education, and it’s really pleasing to see it continue into the future.

The opening of the new Horncastle campus of Boston College.

"I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for both the town and East Lindsey, and I hope the community engage and access the learning options available.”

After the official opening, the campus welcomed members of the local community to tour the facilities and speak to college staff regarding the courses available at the new campus.

The campus’s course provision has been linked to employers and opportunities within Horncastle, to provide the best potential progression routes.

Courses available include Bookkeeping AAT Certificate Level 2, Personal Career Planning and Job Seeking, Confidence and Assertiveness, and ESOL – Speaking and Listening and more.

Speaking at the opening the new campus, Principal and chief executive of Boston College, Claire Foster, said: “Boston College is proud to work in collaboration with the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership to provide an inspiring new learning space in the heart of Horncastle.

"The Greater Lincolnshire LEP’s investment in education has meant that the town now has a brilliant facility for adult and community learning, and we look forward to welcoming people here to learn and grow.”

Simon Telfer, chairman of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP’s Employment and Skills Advisory Panel, added: “I’m extremely proud that the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership was able to contribute over £1.2 million to this project from the Government’s Getting Building Fund.

"The new campus has been created to address the lack of post-16 education provision in Horncastle and will make it easier for people to access training locally.

The new Horncastle campus of Boston College.

"It’s a significant day for Horncastle and I was honoured to represent the LEP at the opening ceremony.”

As well as benefiting residents, the new campus will also benefit East Lindsey businesses by providing readily available training to meet skills needs, helping them to grow and increase productivity.

"In addition, employers will have access to a pool of talented individuals with valuable skills they need to help them develop and boost the local economy.

To find out more information about Boston College Horncastle Campus and a full course listing, visit, www.boston.ac.uk.

One of the campus's classrooms.