New event to help instill love of reading in Boston schoolchildren to be held

A new event designed to instill a love of the written word in pupils in and around Boston is set to take place.

Coun Anne Dorrian, then Mayor of Boston, with St Thomas' CofE Primary School staff and Ettie Cook, of Year Three (third-place), Ruby Riggall, of Year Six (first-place), and Evan Lovelace, of Year Four, (second-place).

Boston Schools’ Book Week is to held next week.

It has been organised Boston West’s Amanda Ward, with support from other teachers in the area, plus Sue Morrison and Leanne Bradley, from Boston Book Festival, Sarah Singleton, a local Usborne Books representative, and Clare Humphreys, from the Boston Bookworms online bookstore.

It aims to promote reading for pleasure through author visits – in person and virtually. Authors set to feature are: Hannah Shaw (of the Unipiggle series), Chrissie Sains (of The Jam Factory series) and James Nichol (of the Apprentice Witch series).

Ruby's winning design.

Alongside these visits, other activities are planned, including a book trail around the town for children to complete with parent/carers.

A spokesman for the week described it as ‘a timetable of events to enthuse and excite children about reading for pleasure in their schools.’

“[We] look forward to welcoming any other interested schools to join in, this year, or in the future,” they added.

To promote the event, a competition was held at between participating schools to create a logo for it.

Following judging, St Thomas’ CofE Primary Academy, in Boston, took first, second and third place.

To present children with their prizes, the then mayor of Boston Coun Anne Dorrian visited the school meeting Ruby Riggall of year six, Evan Lovelace of year four, and Ettie Cook, of year three – first, second, and third respectively.

A spokesman for the school said: “St Thomas’ are really excited to be part of Boston Schools’ Book Week, which we hope will bring a love of reading to the children of Boston.

“We are really proud designs from our school were chosen for the logo for the event and look forward to it becoming a regular event in Boston, one which will get bigger and better as others get involved with it too.”

