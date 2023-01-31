Employers and community groups in the county can now apply for a £1,000 grant to support numeracy development and become a Lincolnshire Multiply Champion.

Multiply is a government-funded programme to help adults over 19 years old to improve maths skills, which are critical to personal wellbeing and business growth.

Free, flexible courses, personal tutoring and digital training are available, with countywide tutors ready and willing to support learners.

The grants are awarded on a first come, first served basis, and could be spent by employers on piloting innovative approaches to learning maths in the workplace, or dedicating staff time to encouraging numeracy progression. Community groups may come up with ways to support their wider community in taking up Multiply courses.

Executive councillor for adult learning at the county council, Coun Patricia Bradwell, said: “A Lincolnshire Multiply Champion is an organisation or group that recognises the importance of Maths, and its application at work, and in everyday life. We can’t wait to see what innovative approaches our county organisations come up with to encourage and support people to achieve better numeracy skills through Multiply.”

For further information including how to apply, go to: https://2aspire.org.uk/home/multiply/lincolnshiremultiplychampions/