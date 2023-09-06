Register
New head teacher starts at Lincolnshire secondary school

He is said to bring “a wealth of experience and enthusiasm” to the role.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Have High's new head teacher James Myhill-Johnson.
Have High's new head teacher James Myhill-Johnson.

The Voyage Education Partnership has appointed James Myhill Johnson as the new headteacher of Boston’s Haven High Academy.

The Trust, which operates nine schools throughout the Boston and Spalding areas, officially welcomed Mr Myhill-Johnson to the academy on September 1.

Mr Myhill-Johnson said: “I am immensely proud and excited to be the new Headteacher of Haven High Academy.

“I strongly believe that an excellent education acts like a passport for young people to be able to choose the future they want - and that maximising their future opportunities, whatever they may desire them to be, is the fundamental purpose of education.

“The acquisition of qualifications, knowledge, skills, and understanding can open a range of doors for students. The development of social and emotional skills, and an awareness and appreciation of cultures and experiences beyond their own, enable them to become truly integrated in our diverse and inclusive world.”

Mr Myhill-Johnson began his career in education teaching history at Kirton Middlecott School, before securing a middle leadership position as Head of Humanities at King Edward VI Humanities College in Spilsby.

He spent 12 years there, working his way up through senior leadership positions, before becoming Principal in 2018.

Emma Hadley, Voyage's CEO, commented: “We are delighted to appoint James as Headteacher of our amazing Haven High Academy.

"James brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to this important role.

"We are excited to see James lead Haven High Academy on the next stage of its improvement journey, supported by our outstanding staff team."