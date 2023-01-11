New housing development set for Boston village - with a gift of land to the local primary school

Work has begun on a new development in Sibsey – which includes a gift of land to the local primary school.

An artist's impression of one of the detached new homes at the site.

Marking the housebuilder’s second Sibsey development, Chestnut Homes’ new Millers Walk development will feature 172 houses, with the first properties available to purchase in the spring.

The first phase of Millers Walk will comprise 39 two to five-bedroom homes across 15 house types.

These include the four-bedroom Foy - a new style of home for the housebuilder that is not currently available at any other Chestnut Homes development.

How some of the semi-detached new homes will look.

Featuring a large open-plan kitchen-dining room with two sets of French doors leading onto the garden, the new Foy house type also has a spacious hallway, downstairs study and large master bedroom with ensuite.

Up to 26, or 15 per cent, of the homes available at the new neighbourhood will be provided as affordable housing, says Chestnut Homes, with a combination of rented and low-cost home ownership.

An area of the land adjacent to Sibsey Free Primary School, approximately 0.7 acres, has also been gifted to the school.

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “Sibsey is a fantastic village that has lots to offer for anyone who chooses to call it home. Not surprising then, that we’ve already received a lot of interest for our Millers Walk neighbourhood which now has a waiting list.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve built in Sibsey. Our Church Walk neighbourhood launched there in 2002. That also proved to be very popular for househunters looking to take advantage of the village’s stunning farmland views and lovely community.”

This year, the development will have two show homes available for viewings - the four-bedroom Worthing House and the three-bedroom Franklin.

Helene added: “For our return to Sibsey, we have a selection of truly special homes available for a wide range of buyers. Whether you’re a first-time buyer looking to get a foot on the property ladder, or a growing family looking for a new place to call home, there’ll be something for everyone at Millers Walk.”