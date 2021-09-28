New look at Boston-area school as new academic year begins

Pictured (from left, back) are: Lucy Conley, Meagan Chennells, Zuzanna Przybylska, (front), Natalia Prucnal, Cassidy Barton, Thomas Goreliks, and Brooke Woods.

Gone are the grey blazers with red trim and mix of ties, bow ties and cravats, and in their place comes black blazer with year-group coloured ties.

To help with the cost of the new uniform, every pupil received a free blazer and tie, while those in receipt of free school meals were provided with vouchers to get discounts off other clothing items.

To help further on this front, the only items on which the school logo is mandatory are the blazer and trousers or skirt.

Pictured (from left, back) Reece Gardiner and Finnlay Danby (front) Leah Watts, Devon Walker and Maci Watts.

The uniforms have been provided by Nationwide School Uniforms in Spilsby.

Kamile Baranauskaite, who is in Year Eight, said: “I really like the logo on the trousers and skirts because now everyone feels the same.”

Jayden Tyler, also of Year Eight, said: “I feel very professional in the new uniform.”

Year 11 pupil Freya Burrows said: “I really like the uniform, it’s a lot smarter and makes us feel united.”

Executive headteacher Lucy Conley said: “The school uniform sets the professional standards required by all students at Giles Academy. By all students wearing the same uniform and adhering to our dress code policy, it ensures everyone is treated equally and promotes high aspiration, inclusivity, and pride in our school.

“We would like to thank all of the parents and families for their understanding and co-operation during this change as they can see the positive impact that this will make to the entire school. We are immensely proud of how smart all of the students looked starting school this term.”