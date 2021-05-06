New name for Boston schools academy trust

The new Voyage logo

The Boston Witham Academies Federation (BWAF) will now known as the Voyage Education Partnership

The move, which got underway this week, has seen the multi-academy trust given a new logo – but there have been assurances the changes will not affect any of its academies' names, uniforms or statuses.

Voyage's CEO, Emma Hadley, said: "We are entering into a new phase of the Trust's history and wanted a fresh title to reflect the current geography of the Trust beyond Boston.

Voyage CEO Emma Hadley

"Staff members took part in a consultation about the name change, with the outcome considered by our Trust Executive Team and Board of Directors.

“Voyage, throughout the process, was by far the most popular choice.

"The name conveys the fact that we are all on a learning journey and every day, throughout our academies, we are passionate about adventure, discovery, diversity, curiosity and endeavour.

"With education our core purpose, the partnership part of the name shows our commitment to working with academies, families, communities and external partners.

"Our new logo has been formed from eight triangles – each one representing our current eight academies, who will always be the foundation of our MAT.

"We are excited to take the Voyage Education Partnership from strength-to-strength and to continue to fulfil our commitment to give all our learners the very best education and opportunities possible, while also looking forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead for our Trust.”