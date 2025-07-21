Launch of the new schools project.

A new project is aiming to improve outcomes for children and young people in the Skegness area, particularly those facing challenging circumstances.

The Skegness Aspiration Project was officially launched on Thursday (July 17) with a special event at Skegness Academy. The project will bring together a number of local schools, Skegness TEC College and over 40 partners, including charities, businesses, the police, health services, Skegness Town Council and East Lindsey District Council.

Cllr Natalie Oliver, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for children’s services, said: “One of the council’s priorities is ensuring all children get a good start in life. The Skegness Aspiration Project is designed to help school leaders build better relationships with public services, businesses and the local community sector to provide more comprehensive support to the young people who need it, helping improve educational outcomes for all pupils.”

Starting in September, the three-year project will focus on 4 key priorities:

· support parents in preparing their children for school by increasing access to local services helping to develop essential communication and social-emotional skills

· strengthening pathways into employment by boosting family learning and local employer engagement

· improving access to enrichment opportunities like cultural and social activities, both during and beyond the school day

· improving health outcomes through increased engagement with health services, physical activity and health education

Schools taking part in the Skegness Aspiration Project are:

· Ingoldmells Primary Academy

· Mablethorpe Primary Academy

· Skegness Beacon Primary Academy

· Skegness Infant Academy

· Skegness Junior Academy