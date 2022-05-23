New £3.5million 'Digital, Transport and Logistics Academy' opens at Boston College

The ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the new training centre at Boston College.

The new sector-leading Digital, Transport and Logistics Academy (DTLA), is described by the college as ‘a flagship building which will lead the way in delivering skills training for Lincolnshire’s logistics and transportation industry’.

The new Academy will offer training courses with a focus on digital innovation and technologies for the future, as well as being relevant to the employment opportunities available within the sector.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college was joined by John Anderson, 3rd Viscount Waverley, a member of the House of Lords, who officially opened the building on May 20.

MP Matt Warman tries out the driving simulator at the new training centre.

He said: “I am honoured to be associated with a new wing at Boston College dedicated to the Investing in people and skills for freight and logistics. The college has rightly recognised the importance of the industry and is to be commended for running with educational delivery feeding into the wider government initiatives.

“These are exciting days and I congratulate Boston College, as part of a national network, to identify that Freight and Logistics is fundamental in playing its part for the United Kingdom to manoeuvre through the challenges before us, establishing Boston College as a centre of excellence for learning in what is a key sector.”

The academy was funded by a £2.45 million grant from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP), with the College paying the remaining £1.05 million, with an additional £182,976 worth of funding from Boston Borough Council to purchase industry standard equipment as part of the Towns Fund.

The Viscount Waverley, along with other special guests including MP Matt Warman, and Ruth Carver, Chief Executive of the GLLEP were taken on a guided tour of the building, and had the opportunity to observe learners who are currently using the new facilities and equipment, including a transport workshop, a network and hardware computer room holding industry standard equipment, a driving simulator, HGV and electric/hybrid training rigs, as well as digital software ranging from basic IT skills all the way to modern smart technology to equip local employers for Industry 4.0.

The unveiling of the new plaque at Boston College.

Pat Doody, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said,

“The UK’s transport and logistics activities employ over 2.2 million people, and this new centre will help support local, national and international supply chains across the sector and generate career progression in the highly skilled digital economy. With our £2.4m skills capital grant contribution, the LEP is proud to have enabled the development of this amazing facility in Boston, which will provide much needed industry standard training and a progressive skills pathway from Level 1 to Level 5.”

Speaking of the opening, Boston College Principal and Chief Executive, Claire Foster added,