New Scout Troop opens at St Christopher's School

A new Scout Troop has been set up at St Christopher’s Secondary School in North Hykeham and is providing Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) with opportunities to develop their skills. Lead volunteer for the Scout Troop said, “The young people have special educational needs and we felt that setting up a Scout Troop at the school would help them develop skills.”

Ed Roberts, lead volunteer for the Troop said, “We have seen an increase in confidence of the fifteen young people involved. We have also seen an increased engagement in their learning as we are starting to integrate Scouting into the curriculum. The young people can earn Scout badges by taking part in their normal curriculum activities.”

Activities planned include a District hike, so they are practicing their navigation skills. They are also working towards their team-work challenge badge, team leadership challenge badge and outdoor challenge badge.

Scouts enjoy a hike

When asked what they enjoyed about Scouts, the answers included: “Scouts makes me feel more confident and I feel more inspired to try new things.” “I normally don’t like being around lots of people and get anxious, but Scouts is helping me to be more confident in front of lots of people.” “I have really enjoyed Scouts, so far it has been fun and cool. I feel I’m learning some good skills and I hope to keep learning more.” “I have been able to cook on a fire for the first time and try food that I have never eaten before.”

Naiomi Pompa, a volunteer with the Scout Troop said, “It was lovely watching the children who wouldn’t normally talk to each other, working together. They did really well taking turns and waiting patiently and not getting upset if they lose. In a small window of time, we have seen children do things they wouldn’t normally do.”

A parent of one of the children said, “My son is enjoying Scouts, and this is something I had not anticipated. As a parent I’m delighted to see how confident he has become in these surroundings and how he was engaging with those around him.”