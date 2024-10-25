Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new SEND (special educational needs and disability) school has opened in a village near Boston.

Fen Park is based at the site previously home to Bicker Preparatory School and Early Years, in School Lane, Bicker.

The school has been set up by Compass Community Schools, a nationwide group of independent schools, specialising in SEND provision.

It is able to take 24 pupils, aged from 10-17.

Headteacher Craig Prestidge said: “We are here with one goal in mind: to improve the life chances of young people who have previously struggled in a mainstream setting.

“Although we fully appreciate that the SEND provision at a mainstream school can often be the best solution for a young person, our experience has shown us – time and again – that there are students for whom a placement at a specialist school, like ours, is unmatched.”

A spokesman for the school said that in common with other Compass sites, Fen Park uses a ‘therapeutic approach, centred around the needs of the individual child’.

“Children at Compass schools often have wide ranging SEND needs – which need to be properly addressed, before effective academic learning can take place,” they continued. “Compass believe their therapeutic approach is a major reason why they have been able to put so many young people back on a path to success.

“A combination of specialist SEND staff and small class sizes (never more than six) are designed to ensure that learners’ needs are responded to without delay – promoting trust and encouraging the learning process to flourish.”

Bicker Preparatory School and Early Years closed last summer after 29 years of operation.

Fen Park is Compass Community School’s only site in Lincolnshire. It joins others in Norfolk, Suffolk, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, the West Midlands, Cheshire, Surrey, Kent, and East Sussex.

Craig added: “We understand that it is a privilege to be entrusted with the futures of our young people. Compass Schools have consistently proven more than equal to that task – Fen Park, I promise you, will be no exception.”

To find out more about school admissions, contact [email protected]

For more on Compass Community Schools, visit www.compass-schools.org