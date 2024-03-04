New specialist school to open in the Boston area - taking up to 24 'diverse' pupils

A new specialist school is set to move into the former Bicker Prep School building.

Compass Community School Fen Park, is to be located at the site of the former Bicker Preparatory School, in School Lane, offering what is said to be “a promising addition to Lincolnshire's educational landscape”.

The former Bicker Prep school closed in July last year.

A spokesperson for the specialist SEMH school says it will cater for “a diverse cohort of up to 24 students aged from seven to 17, encompassing all genders”. It will open in September.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisation runs several schools around the UK, stating on its website: “Compass Community Schools are unique and distinctive environments that are highly effective in supporting children with complex behaviours and needs. Our pupils have experienced trauma and adverse childhood experiences. We work with pupils to develop self-belief and support children in learning how to be effective learners.”

Posting about the new Bicker school, the spokesperson added: “Our school, situated on the former Bicker Preparatory School site, boasts purpose-designed classrooms and therapy spaces.

"This strategic layout empowers our dedicated teaching and support staff to deliver tailored and impactful learning experiences.

"The focus is on providing bespoke opportunities for both academic advancement and personal development. Our children come from a wide range of backgrounds, but all have social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Many will also have other Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) such as Autism, ADHD, and communication difficulties.

"The work we do is both varied and challenging and, as a trauma and attachment informed organisation, all staff are provided with extensive therapeutic training and support.”