New virtual work experience portal opens doors for young people

Young people across Lincolnshire now have access to a new virtual work experience portal designed to help them explore career opportunities, develop key skills, and gain real-world insights into different industries.

The platform, launched by rural broadband provider Quickline in partnership with creative education specialist Engaging Education, coincides with National Careers Week (March 3-8), a nationwide initiative promoting career education and guidance.

The free, interactive portal provides practical advice and real insights from professionals working in fields including engineering, HR, marketing, and data analysis. Aimed at students aged 13 to 19, it encourages meaningful career conversations, industry engagement, and informed decision-making about future career paths.

The resource is also being rolled out across South Yorkshire to support job seekers aged 19+, with access via youth hubs, job centres, and community organisations to boost employability.

The platform features first-hand insights from professionals who do the jobs every day, alongside challenges and quizzes to deepen knowledge and understanding.

Elisabeth Kamaris, Quickline’s Social Value Lead for South Yorkshire, said: “We’re passionate about inspiring the next generation by giving them access to real-world career insights. This portal is a fantastic tool for students and job-seekers alike, offering honest, practical guidance from people actually working in these roles.”

Michael Evans, Project and Partnerships Manager at Engaging Education, said: “Our continued work with Quickline aims to provide effective, engaging and easy-to-use methods of enabling young people to access key information to help shape their future career paths. This portal provides a singular, 'go-to’ location users can access individually or in groups and gives them real world insight into careers within a successful business.”

The portal is free for educational establishments across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and forms part of Quickline’s social value commitment within Project Gigabit, the UK government’s rollout of lightning-fast, reliable broadband across the UK. The programme targets homes and businesses that are not included in the commercial plans of broadband companies, reaching parts of the country that would otherwise miss out.

Quickline's new work experience portal aims to offer real life insights into careers.

To find out more about the resource, request access to the pitch booklet that gives an overview of the content or for any other enquires about the virtual work experience portal, contact [email protected]