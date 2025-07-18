Nursery school in Boston has more than one reason to celebrate

A nursery school in Boston has had more than one reason to celebrate this July.

At the start of the month, Boston Nursery School was announced as a winner in Dobbies Garden Centres’ Community Gardens programme.

The scheme gives schools, charities and community groups the chance to receive donations and support from Dobbies stores with their green spaces.

Each Dobbies store selects a local project to assist from the nominations made (this year, more than 600 applications were received across the group).

Boston Nursery School celebrating its success in the Dobbies Community Gardens scheme.

Boston’s branch of Dobbies, in Wainfleet Road, chose Boston Nursery School as its winner, pledging to help in its efforts to improve biodiversity on site and grow its own fruit and vegetables.

Christine Thurston Dobbies’ Boston store general manager, said: “We’re committed to supporting the local communities around our Boston store, to help as many people as possible get the benefits of garden living, whatever that means for them.

“Congratulations to Boston Nursery School who have been successful in receiving our support this year. We’re looking forward to supporting this nursery and are excited to see their space flourish.”

Ella Masterton, head of school, said the nursery school was ‘thrilled’ to be chosen as a winner.

Boston Nursery School marking its 30th anniversary during its Federation Fun Day.

She said: “We are aware that many of our children have little or very limited outside spaces to access which is why we want to fill ours with vegetables, flowers and trees to help children to connect with nature and be more aware of what is around them, creating gardens rather than playgrounds for children to explore.”

“We are extremely grateful and very excited about the difference this will make for everyone at Boston Nursery School,” she said.

Also, this month, the nursery school held a Federation Fun Day to celebrate it officially joining the Lincolnshire Maintained Nursery School Federation.

Equivalent events were held at the other three sites in the federation – Wyndham Park Nursery School, in Grantham, Gainsborough Nursery School, and Kingsdown Nursery School, in Lincoln, also a newcomer to the union.

To further mark the occasion, each nursery school was presented with a friendship bench.

Boston Nursery School’s celebrations were assisted by a donation of 40 punnets of strawberries from Dyson Farming, which children used to bake strawberry cakes.

The fun day also acted as a chance for the nursery school to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Lincolnshire Maintained Nursery School Federation executive headteacher Laura Cook said: “Boston Nursery School has long been a treasured part of our community, and we’re delighted to officially welcome it into the Lincolnshire Maintained Nursery School Federation. This partnership allows us to build on our strengths, share expertise and continue delivering outstanding early education for our children and families.”