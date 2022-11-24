Youngsters at Somercotes Academy have been encouraged to have open conversations about important health issues such as cancer.

Trudie McCarthy, ambassador for The OddBalls Foundation, with pupils from Somercotes Academy.

Somercotes Academy recently had a visit from testicular cancer charity The OddBalls Foundation ambassador Trudie McCarthy, who talked to pupils about the disease, which is the most prominent form in males aged 15 to 49.

Trudie, 20, was invited to speak at the school by Chris Prendergast, curriculum leader for PE at the Academy, and she gave a presentation to 100 students that set out to break down the stigma of talking openly about testicular cancer.

Trudie encouraged pupils to think and speak openly about health issues, and outlined why it is so important for individuals to check themselves for signs of testicular cancer.

Chris said of Trudie’s visit: “It was a fantastic opportunity to have The OddBalls Foundation come and deliver such an important message to our students, which ultimately can save lives by breaking down the stigma surrounding testicular cancer.

"Trudie was brilliant, she made all our students feel comfortable in addressing the topic.

"We look forward to welcoming OddBalls back next year to continue to spread the message amongst our students.”

Trudie said: “Since taking on the role of ambassador for The OddBalls Foundation, I have had the opportunity to speak to many students about their health and the importance of checking themselves.

"I recently visited Somercotes Academy, where I received a warm welcome from the pupils who were very attentive.

"Over the next year I look forward to educating more young people about Testicular Cancer and the work The OddBalls Foundation does.”

The OddBalls Foundation was founded in 2015 and its ambassadors visit schools, universities and workplaces, delivering talks and reminding boys and men to check their testicles, with the aim of removing any embarrassment surrounding the disease, as well as placing The OddBalls Foundation’s Check Yourself Guides in public spaces and workplaces.

