Office extension plans for Ruskington school

School news.

Chestnut Street Primary School at Ruskington is seeking planning permission to build an extension for more office space.

Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust, which manages the school, has submitted drawings to North Kesteven District Council for additional administrative staff accommodation, along with internal adjustments to existing rooms to the northern side of the building facing the school’s field.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed extension would generate an extra 52 sqm of internal floor space, according to the plans, with removal of some trees to create a new access pathway, landscaping, as well as additional parking spaces.

Planning

It would accommodate an additional 16 part time staff, bringing the total to 15 full time and 36 part time.