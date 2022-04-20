Greenwood Academies Trust

Beacon Primary Academy continues to be ‘Good’ in the first report on the school since the pandemic following a two-day inspection.

The Academy, located on Churchill Avenue and sponsored by the Greenwood Academies Trust, was last inspected in 2016.

An inspector praised the Academy, stating: “Pupils are happy and enjoy their learning.

“Leaders support pupils to be confident and resilient and to develop strength of character”.

The inspector also commended the leadership of the Academy for their high expectations of pupils and support of their personal and academic development.

Reading was identified as a priority and the Academy was praised for developing a strong and ambitious curriculum .

Maths provision was also praised, with the report stating: “Pupils enjoy mathematics. Leaders have set out the order in which pupils learn new knowledge so that pupils build their understanding and skills securely.”

Pupils told the inspector “The staff are really friendly, and if you get stuck, they help you”.

Early Years care was recognised for its “very positive” relationship between pupils and adults and leaders were said to ensure a focus on progress in vocabulary, language and comprehension.

The report went on to state that pupils behave well, are polite, respectful and really care for each other.

The inspector specifically highlighted the relationship Beacon has with its parents. The report said: “Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school.”

Greenwood Academies Trust was praised for its support of the Academy with the inspector stating: “Trustees provide regular training and consider staff well-being”.

Corinna Wright, Executive Principal at Beacon Primary Academy and Ingoldmells Academy, said:

“Miss Wright and I are delighted for all our pupils, colleagues and community on this fantastic Ofsted report.

"Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have kept our children’s education and care at the heart of all we do, and it is wonderful to read the marvelous feedback we have received.

"Well done to everyone and a huge thanks to all in our community for your continued hard work and support.