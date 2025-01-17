Ofsted praise for “caring and inclusive” Spilsby Primary Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spilsby Primary Academy, part of Infinity Academies Trust, has been praised by Ofsted for being “a caring and inclusive school” where “pupils like their teachers and know that they can turn to staff for help should they ever need it.”

Spilsby Primary was visited by the schools inspectorate, Ofsted, in December. During the two-day visit, inspectors observed lessons and spoke with leaders, staff, pupils and parents.

Within their report, inspectors noted that: “The school has recently brought about significant improvements to the curriculum, pupils’ behaviour and attendance. The school collaborates with the trust to identify areas for improvement. Together, they take effective action to enhance the quality of the school’s provision.”

This is Ofsted’s first visit to the school since 2018, during which time there have been significant changes to the Ofsted framework and the areas of provision that schools are judged on. While one-word ‘overall effectiveness’ Ofsted report judgements are no longer in use, section 5 graded inspections still review schools based on specific areas of focus. As a result, Spilsby Primary was deemed to be ‘good’ across four of the five key judgement areas – behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and early years provision.

Pupils at Spilsby Primary Academy

Other highlights included:

Pupils behave well. The school has ensured that staff and pupils have high expectations of behaviour. Pupils follow the ‘Spilsby 7’ expectations.

The school has improved pupils’ attendance…The school does everything in its power to remove the barriers to pupils regularly coming to school.

Children in the early years benefit from a curriculum which is well designed. Staff interact skilfully with children. They identify when children need extra help and ensure that they provide effective support.

The school has improved the teaching of early reading. Pupils who need extra help are identified. They receive targeted support which is beginning to help pupils catch up.

The school helps pupils to broaden their horizons. Pupils develop respect for beliefs and cultures different to their own. They visit mosques, churches and museums. The school provides a range of clubs. For example, pupils develop their talent for singing and performance in the school choir and by taking part in concerts.

Pupils with SEND have their needs promptly identified. They form strong relationships with staff. They receive personalised support which enables them to learn the new curriculum alongside their peers [they also] play a key role in school life alongside their peers, for example, as members of the school council.

For those who need help managing their emotions, they can access ‘the den’. Here, specially trained staff help pupils develop the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.

Staff receive regular training to improve their practice. They appreciate the consideration given to their workload and well-being.

Matthew Nicholson, Headteacher at Spilsby Primary Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the positive feedback that we received as part of our recent Ofsted inspection, in particular our drive to make improvements in a range of areas across the school and our relentless focus on providing the best possible start in life for all our children.

“Within this context, while inspectors praised the progress that has been made in relation to the introduction of a newly refined curriculum, unfortunately they felt that there was just not enough evidence of impact yet within the judgement area of ‘quality of education’ and so judged the school to ‘require improvement’ in this category.”

In relation to the quality of education, the report stated that: “The school knows what needs to improve and has already made some positive changes, including by refining the curriculum. In many subjects, pupils learn the school’s new, ambitious curriculum well. In these subjects, teachers work hard and use ideas from the training they receive to develop their practice.”

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “Overall, this is a hugely positive report, with many examples of the inspectors recognising the great work that takes place here and the improvements we have been making. We also value inspectors’ feedback and take on board the action points as part of our ongoing commitment to making this school the very best it can be.

“I’d like to use this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone across the school community – our staff who work tirelessly for the benefit of our wonderful children, and of course our academy champions, parents and carers – they are what makes Spilsby Primary such a special place.”