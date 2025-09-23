Ofsted praise “super welcoming school”

Wyberton Primary Academy

Ofsted has praised a local school for being a place that has “high aspirations for all pupils” and is “passionate about providing pupils with opportunities”.

Wyberton Primary Academy, on Saundergate Lane, secured Good judgements in every area that was reviewed by the inspectors - with outcomes, pupil behaviour and the school’s curriculum also being widely celebrated.

Sarah Paul, Headteacher, said: “While Ofsted is not the only measure of success for a school, we are delighted that over the course of the two-day inspection Ofsted found so much about Wyberton that should be applauded.

“Our whole team here, supported by Infinity Academies Trust, work tirelessly to help our children to be happy, nurtured and to thrive.

“That is why it is the comments about our children that bring the biggest smiles to our faces. The fact that they are described as “friendly and welcoming”, have a “positive attitude to learning” and “achieve well” is exactly why we do what we do.”

In addition, pupils described Wyberton as having a real “family feel,” with one commenting: “It’s a super welcoming school!”

Highlights of the report included:

Staff know pupils and their families well.

Pupils achieve well, particularly in reading and mathematics.

The school is passionate about providing pupils with opportunities to help them to fulfil their potential.

The school has high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and teaches these through its behaviour curriculum.

The school prioritises the teaching of phonics and reading. Children begin to learn to read as soon as they start at the school.

Staff in the early years have strong, positive relationships with children.

The school supports pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) well. The school identifies pupils with SEND quickly and ensures that appropriate support is put in place.

Staff describe the culture at Wyberton Primary Academy as being one of genuine care, encouragement and mutual support.

Inspectors also praised the ambitious, well-sequenced curriculum, which ensures pupils acquire key knowledge and skills across all subjects. Reading and mathematics were highlighted as particular strengths, with pupils achieving well and showing a clear love of reading.

Inspectors also found that Infinity Academies Trust “supports school leaders effectively, checking closely on all aspects of the school’s work and ensuring that pupils achieve well.”

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “This report highlights the fantastic provision at Wyberton Primary Academy and the commitment of staff to helping every pupil thrive.

“We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the school’s strengths and the positive impact it has on its community.”

The report also commended the school’s personal development programme, noting its wide range of enrichment opportunities and strong focus on values such as love, hope, unity, curiosity and integrity. Pupils were found to be well-prepared for life in modern Britain, demonstrating inclusivity, tolerance and respect for diversity.

Wyberton Primary Academy are currently offering tours for families looking for nursery places (for 3- and 4-year-olds) for January 2026, and reception places for September 2026. Please call 01205 364797 or email [email protected] to arrange a visit.