Ofsted praises Lincoln school in glowing inspection report

Ofsted inspectors have praised a Lincoln school where pupils are ‘happy, confident, and proud of their school.’

During the inspection, Manor Farm Academy, a primary school part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, was commended for creating a ‘broad and ambitious curriculum’ that ensures ‘pupils enjoy learning.’ Inspectors concluded the school has taken ‘effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection’, in which the school was found to be ‘Good’ overall.

In particular, Ofsted highlighted that pupils are eager to follow the school’s values of ‘ambition, curiosity, respect, and individuality’ and that staff have ‘high expectations,’ which help pupils build confidence and ‘achieve their best across all subjects.’

The inspection report is full of highlights, including that:

‘Staff have high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), who benefit from well-targeted support.’

‘Pupils rise to these expectations by engaging in lessons.’

‘Pupils’ behaviour is exceptional. They follow well-established routines, creating a calm and purposeful atmosphere throughout the school.

‘Staff know pupils well and build strong, trusting relationships—the supportive environment ensures that pupils feel valued.’

‘The school’s strong learning approach starts in the early years, helping pupils learn and retain knowledge over time.’

‘In the early years, staff focus on developing children’s early reading, communication, and mathematical skills. Activities help pupils build strong foundations for future learning.’

‘The school has fostered a strong reading culture— from their first day in Reception, staff support children in learning to read well, helping them develop a love of reading.’

‘Pupils can join many clubs and activities that enrich their learning and personal development.’

‘Governors understand their role well. They carefully monitor the well-being of staff, who appreciate the consideration school leaders give to their workload.’

Andrea Collins, Headteacher at Manor Farm Academy, said: “I am absolutely delighted with Ofsted’s judgement of our school. Every member of our school community works incredibly hard every day to ensure that Manor Farm Academy provides the best possible start to our pupils’ learning journeys. I would like to thank our pupils and parents for their commitment, as well as our dedicated staff for their continued passion and hard work.”

Helen Tunney, Director of Primary Schools for L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, said: “Andrea and her team should be extremely proud. The education and care they provide for the pupils at Manor Farm Academy is exceptional, and this Ofsted report is a testament to their dedication. I look forward to seeing the school continue to flourish in the years to come.”