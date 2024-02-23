Ofsted says West Grantham C of E Secondary Academy is Good with Outstanding features

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Grantham C of E Secondary Academy’s recent Ofsted inspection has found the academy to be Good with Outstanding features.

The inspectors said the school’s safeguarding is effective and that “Devoted staff work relentlessly to ensure that pupils are safe, in school and ready to learn. Pupils appreciate the care and love that they receive from staff. They describe the school as their ‘oasis of trust and calm’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report says that the school provides ‘outstanding pastoral care’ and has ‘high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and conduct’, and that ‘Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. They are respectful, polite and considerate of others. They are an absolute credit to the school and to the community.’

Clare Barber with West Grantham C of E Secondary Academy pupils.

Clare Barber is Principal at the school and said, “I am incredibly proud of everything that this school has achieved, and we are delighted to be celebrating our Ofsted judgement with our pupils, parents and the wider community.

“This school cares deeply for those that it serves, and we could not be more pleased that this has been recognised by Ofsted. We are delighted that the inspection team recognised our school ‘serves its pupils with expert care, love and kindness.’”

Inspectors say that West Grantham C of E Secondary Academy is ‘welcoming and truly inclusive’ with ambition as a key school value, -ensuring that pupils achieve their potential. The report praises the opportunities and experiences the school provides for pupils with effective careers guidance and additional vocational experience with local businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One pupil told inspectors, ‘I am so grateful to be part of West Grantham – it’s a school in a million.’

West Grantham C of E Secondary Academy is part of the Diocese of Southwell & Nottingham Multi-Academy Trust (SNMAT), and CEO, Chris Moodie, said the report’s praise is thoroughly deserved. “It has been a real privilege seeing the rapid improvement that Clare and all of her team have overseen. The community can be proud of the high-quality education that West Grantham Secondary is delivering to its young people.”

The school’s curriculum is described as ‘deliberately planned’ for the success of its pupils, stating, ‘Pupils learn in a pristine environment that they value and respect. Their work and considerable achievements are rightly celebrated and displayed. The school is exceptionally ambitious for pupils with SEND.’

The report states that reading is promoted and celebrated at the school and that ‘Pupils have many opportunities to read a range of authors and genres that encourage their imagination and develop their ability to engage in well-informed discussion and debate.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inspection team found that ‘Pupils and their families receive respectful care, guidance and support. It is humbling to see the lengths that the school will go to in order that pupils are in school, engaged in learning and safe.’

Even the academy’s lunchtime menu is singled out for acclaim, prepared by a skilful Chef-led team, saying, ‘pupils appreciate that the food on offer during the school day is thoughtfully planned, skilfully prepared, nutritious and of excellent quality.’