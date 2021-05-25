Olympic athlete inspires pupils at Lincolnshire School

Eden Francis, Mrs Caroline Bailey, part of the PE Team at Alford Primary School, and some of the children who took part in this exciting event.

Eden Francis was on a special trip to Alford Primary School to share her own experience of sport and the benefits of leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

The event on Friday took place through ‘Sports for Champions UK’, who work with Pro Athletes and Team Great Britain Olympians to educate, enable and empower young people in schools across Europe.

Eden is an expert in the field of Discus and Shot Put and has competed for Great Britain and England. During the visit she also delivered a fun-packed sponsored fitness session to each class.

The children received prizes for raising over £1,500 for ‘Sports for Champions’ as well as money for the school to spend on key sports resources.

Millie, a pupil in Year 4, commented; “It was really good fun and actually quite tiring!”

Teacher Caroline Bailey, who is part of the PE Team at Alford Primary School, said the children had an amazing day, "Eden’s visit has lifted the childrens’ spirits after such a difficult year. We are very passionate about sport here at Alford Primary School and it has been wonderful for the children to hear Eden’s inspirational story about how she became an athlete.