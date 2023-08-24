'Our students have done remarkably well' - Praise for Boston College GCSE pupils

Boston College has praised its GCSE English and maths learners for their ‘eagerness to learn’ and ‘ability to adapt’ following the impact of Covid-19 on their studies in the past.

Cameron Grove, left, and William Smith, right, of Boston College.

A spokesman said: “With unwavering dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence, Boston College’s English and maths learners are celebrating after receiving their well-deserved GCSE results.

“The exceptional pass rate speaks volumes about our learners’ eagerness to learn and their ability to adapt, with Covid-19 impacting the examination process they have experienced in the past. These grades have enabled those who hadn’t met their secondary school targets to advance towards their next educational steps or professional endeavours.”

Cameron Grove, of Boston, an animal studies learner, said: “I must be dreaming! Achieving a Grade 4 in Maths means that I can progress straight onto the first year of my degree course in zoology at the University of Derby, instead of doing the foundation year first, so I am very happy! The support I received from my maths lecturers was great, I don’t think I would have achieved a Grade 4 without them.”

William Smith, of Boston, credited Boston College for making his first-ever experience of exams as relaxed as possible.

He said: “I was previously home-schooled and therefore taking my GCSEs in English and maths at Boston College was my first experience of formal exams, so I am very happy to have achieved a Grade 4 in both. I have studied one year of Uniformed Public Services alongside the GCSE classes, and I am progressing to Level 2 in September. I have made a lot of friends at college and have taken up lots of opportunities that are available, such as becoming a Class Rep which I have enjoyed.”

Claire Foster, Boston College’s Principal and chief executive officer, said: “Our students have done remarkably well, in this, the first year of full, formal examinations after the pandemic. We are so excited for those learners who have finally passed their GCSEs today. I know how exactly that will feel for them and their families. It’s been a tough time for these young people and we will continue to offer all the support we can to make sure that even more learners can achieve re-take success in the critical subjects of English and maths.”

Places are still available on GCSE courses for September, as well as other courses at Boston College.