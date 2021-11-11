OUT OF THIS WORLD: Louth youngsters investigate mystery in the playground

Year 5 pupils at LaceyField investigated the mysterious goings-on after returning from the half term break. (Photo: John Aron)

A mysterious crop circle had appeared on the grass, and the school was buzzing with activity as a ‘forensics’ team and a real-life PSCO were dealing with the aftermath of the apparent extraterrestrial visit in the school grounds.

Year 5 teacher Cara Craven said the exciting day was put together as a special surprise to welcome the pupils back to school, and to tie in with this term’s topic of space.

The pupils have been writing about their experience, and will use their English skills to produce newspaper reports about the big day.

Year 5 pupils at LaceyField investigated the mysterious goings-on after returning from the half term break. (Photo: John Aron)

Miss Craven said: “We thought, what could be more exciting than your own crop circle at your school? We really wanted to get them intrigued and hook them in!

“They were all really excited and wanted to know was was going on. They saw the PCSO [Jo Drake] and all thought something really excited had happened.Even the parents didn’t know, and were probably wondering what on earth was going on!’”

Miss Craven continued: “After all of this covid and learning from home, we thought we should try to make them bubble with excitement and wondered how we could make them intrigued and curious.

“We wanted to get them thinking, what could have happened here? We wanted to grab hold of their curiosity and get their imaginations going – and we got some really lovely ideas in the end.”

Year 5 pupils at LaceyField investigated the mysterious goings-on after returning from the half term break. (Photo: John Aron)

One of the activities involved pupils measuring the shapes on the ground, and learning how they compared to other parts of the shapes, bringing the pupils’ maths skills into the equation.

Each pupil is now writing a newspaper report, which will include a piece from the perspective of someone who had been abducted by the aliens during their visit!

Year 5 pupils at LaceyField investigated the mysterious goings-on after returning from the half term break. (Photo: John Aron)

Year 5 pupils at LaceyField investigated the mysterious goings-on after returning from the half term break. (Photo: John Aron)