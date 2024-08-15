Outstanding exam results for Sir William Robertson Academy’s Sixth Form

The school, in Welbourn, says these results reflect the hard work and commitment of students and staff and demonstrate the continued success of its Sixth Form.

Edward Anderson, from Carlton Le Moorland, achieved A* grades in Mathematics and Further Mathematics, a grade A in Chemistry and a Distinction* in Computing and has secured a place at university to study Mathematics.

Matthew Richardson, also from Carlton Le Moorland, achieved grade As in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics and a grade B in Further Mathematics and is heading to the University of Nottingham to study Physics with Theoretical Astrophysics. Evie Pearson, from Newark, achieved an A* in Graphics, a grade A in English Literature and grade B in French and has been offered a place at Leeds Arts University to do Film Making.

Henry Wilkinson, also from Newark, is planning to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leeds having gained A grades in Mathematics and Physics and a grade B in Geography. Madeline Summerton, from Navenby, achieved A grades in Geography and Media and a grade B in English Language and is planning to study Geography at the University of Sheffield.

Level 3 BTEC students also performed strongly, with the majority achieving top Distinction* and Distinction grades. Samuel Clipsham was delighted to achieve Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in the Extended Diploma in

Sport, equivalent to 3 A levels, and is planning on continuing his current job as a Junior Chef at Cox Catering. George Grevatt achieved Distinction, Distinction, Distinction in the Extended Diploma in Sport and is heading to study Sport and Physical Education at the University of Lincoln. Erin Baggaley achieved a Distinction in Business and is pursuing an apprenticeship at Bakkavor in Business and Product Development.

The broad range of interests of SWRA’s students is reflected in their choice of university courses and careers. Aimee Billett is heading to the University of Hull to study Marketing; Freddie Streeter has taken an apprenticeship with Inspire+; Nehiemie Johnson is pursuing a career in the Royal Navy as a Weapons Engineer and Lily Clifton is heading to the University of Lincoln to study Health and Social Care.

Mark Guest, headteacher, commented: “These tremendous outcomes are a fitting tribute to the hard work of our wonderful Year 13 cohort of students and the outstanding teaching they have received during their Sixth Form

courses. We are extremely proud of all of our students and these outcomes provide a fantastic platform from which to fly as they move on to embark on the next stages in their learning or employment. We encourage all of our

students to aspire to great things, and these results echo our key message that there are no borders, just horizons as a Sir William Robertson Academy student.”

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Sixth Form added: “I am absolutely delighted for our Year 13 students who have worked incredibly hard over their two years of Sixth Form. These results are a testament to their determination to

succeed, and I am thrilled that their efforts have paid off with such great outcomes! SWRA Sixth Form is above all else a family, and I’m so very proud of each and every one of them – I wish this fantastic group of young people the very best for the future.”

1 . Samuel Clipsham.jpeg Samuel Clipsham. Photo: swra

2 . Edward Anderson.jpeg Edward Anderson. Photo: swra

3 . Matthew Richardson.jpeg Matthew Richardson. Photo: swra