‘Outstanding’ exam results for Sir William Robertson Academy’s Sixth Form

The results were said to reflect the hard work and commitment of the Welbourn school’s students and staff and demonstrate the continued success of its Sixth Form.

Aidan Shaw, from Newark, achieved A* grades in French and History and an A in Drama. Daisy Rivett, from Witham St Hughes, achieved grade As in Drama, English Language and Psychology and is heading to the University of Salford to study Broadcast Journalism.

Rhys Vaughan, from Bassingham, achieved A* in Maths and B grades in History and Further Maths and will be going to the University of Nottingham to study History. Chloe Palmer will be heading to York St John to study Psychology after achieving an A grade in Psychology and B grades in Biology and Art.

Level 3 BTEC students also performed strongly, with the majority achieving top Distinction* and Distinction grades. Molly Harlow, from Sleaford, achieved an A* in Health & Social Care and Distinctions in Business and Applied

Science and has already started her Business Support Apprenticeship with Lincolnshire County Council. Madeleine Stevens, from Grantham, is planning to study Equine Dentistry at Hartpury University having gained 3 Distinction* grades in Triple Sport and grade B in Geography.

The broad range of interests of SWRA’s students is reflected in their choice of university courses and careers. Dylan Whittaker, from Newark, secured a Business Administration Apprenticeship at BluePrint Gaming after achieving a Distinction in Business.

Mark Guest, headteacher, commented: “These tremendous outcomes are a fitting tribute to the hard work of our wonderful Year 13 cohort of students and the outstanding teaching they have received during their Sixth Form courses. We are extremely proud of all of our students and these outcomes provide a fantastic platform from which to fly as they move on to embark on the next stages in their learning or employment.

"We encourage all of our students to aspire to great things, and these results echo our key message that there are no borders, just horizons as a Sir William Robertson Academy student.”

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Sixth Form added: “It has been a pleasure to be Head of Sixth Form to this wonderful cohort of Year 13 students who have achieved so well in their results. Sixth Form is an incredible challenge

that our students have faced with positivity, commitment and resilience, and I’m so proud of each and every one of them. It is wonderful to see them leave SWRA to pursue such ambitious next steps, and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

1 . Molly Harlow Sleaford.jpg Molly Harlow, of Sleaford. Photo: SWRA

2 . Maddie Stevens Grantham.jpg Maddie Stevens, of Grantham, gets her results at Sir William Robertson Academy. Photo: SWRA

3 . Dylan Whittaker Newark.jpg Dylan Whittaker, of Newark on A-level results day at SWRA. Photo: SWRA

4 . Aidan Shaw Newark.jpg Aidan Shaw, of Newark. Photo: SWRA