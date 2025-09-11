Oxford beckons Amy

Oxford University-bound Amy Broxholme with Mr Hermiston (left) and Andy Blackbourn.

A former Louth Academy student is celebrating after securing a place to study medicine at Oxford University.

Amy Broxholme achieved six grade 9s and three grade 8s in her GCSEs at Louth before switching to Franklin Sixth Form College in Grimsby.

She studied Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths and achieved the grades in the summer to win a place on one of the most competitive courses in the country.

Amy’s place at Oxford represents her remarkable talent and hard work and is testament to the solid foundation laid during her years at Louth Academy.

Amy, who lives in Louth, said: “All of my teachers supported me during my time at Louth Academy.

“I was well prepared when I took triple science as, when I arrived at Franklin College, some students had not taken triple, and they had to go over topics again.”

“Louth Academy always helped me by putting on a lot of Intervention and revision sessions.

“I could attend sessions every day to help push me further.

“The academy helped to shape my confidence and communication skills through entering different events and competitions, such as Young Enterprise and STEM events.

“My resilience improved over time through all of my teachers being willing to go over my weak areas, helping me to try to overcome any barriers.”

Louth Academy Principal Joe Hermiston said: “We are incredibly proud of Amy’s achievements.

“Gaining a place to study Medicine at Oxford is no small feat, and it is a testament to her intelligence, resilience, and ambition.

“Amy is a wonderful role model for current and future students at Louth Academy.”

The staff at Louth Academy and Franklin College have praised Amy’s academic ability, her work ethic, and her commitment to achieving her goals.

Mr Hermiston said her success serves as an inspiring example of what students from the community can achieve with dedication and support.

“As Amy prepares to begin her studies at Oxford this autumn, she carries with her the best wishes of everyone at Louth Academy,” he said.