Pupils across Lincolnshire are receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday), marking another major milestone in their education as students continue to overcome the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coun Patricia Bradwell.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services at the county council, said: “The pupils have worked very hard throughout their time at school, and I’m sure this will be reflected in their results.

"The last few years have been extremely difficult for them because of disruption caused by the pandemic, but they’ve shown great resilience and deserve to do well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While I’m confident that the vast majority of pupils will get the grades they need to take their next step, there will undoubtedly be some students that are disappointed with their results, and I’d like to remind them that support is available to help them to consider their options.

“I wish you all the best for the future, and I look forward to hearing about our local successes.”