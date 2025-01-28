Parents can help shape SEND hubs

Caistor C of E and Methodist Primary School. Photo: Google Streetview

Parents are being invited to help shape the first special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) hubs in primary and secondary schools across Lincolnshire, including one in Caistor and another in Sleaford.

Lincolnshire County Council says it is investing more than £7m in the programme, which will see the schools transform their facilities and recruit new staff – enabling children with additional needs to access high-quality support from specially trained teachers.

A consultation is now underway, with parents encouraged to share their views on plans to develop the hubs at five schools across the county, including Caistor CofE and Methodist Primary School and Church Lane Primary School & Nursery, in Sleaford

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “This is an incredibly exciting programme that will make a real difference to the lives of our young people.

“Talking to parents and teachers, we know that many young people with additional needs thrive in mainstream schools, but would benefit from more specialist support.

“That’s what this first phase of SEND hubs is set to provide, enabling children to access carefully targeted support in smaller class sizes, delivered by skilled staff.

“I would like to thank every school and academy for their fantastic response. By working together we can continue to ensure all Lincolnshire children get the education they deserve to reach their full potential.”

The SEND hubs are the latest multi-million pound investment in education across Lincolnshire, coming on top of the £100m invested in Lincolnshire’s special schools, ensuring all pupils can receive the right support, at the right time and as close to home as possible.

The consultation runs between January 20 and February 17 on the Let’s Talk Lincolnshire platform at https://www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/

“We are really keen to hear the views of parents, so please take the time to share your thoughts”, Coun Bradwell added.

A further nine SEND hubs are being proposed for primary and secondary schools across Lincolnshire later.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​