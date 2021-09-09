Parents helped with ‘swap shop’ for school kit

Mum Dorne Mitchell, looking at the William Alvey School clothes stall. Mrs Mitchell has four children, three at the Alvey. EMN-210609-201152001

A Sleaford headteacher, Stephen Tapley of William Alvey Primary school says he has not been aware of local supply issues but has set up a uniform ‘swap shop’.

He said: “The cost of the uniform can be a struggle for some of our families. We use some of the pupil premium funding we receive to discount the price of uniform and school shoes. We also run a shoe ‘swap shop’ where parents can pick up good quality second hand shoes for free.