Parents helped with ‘swap shop’ for school kit

A Sleaford headteacher, Stephen Tapley of William Alvey Primary school says he has not been aware of local supply issues but has set up a uniform ‘swap shop’.
He said: “The cost of the uniform can be a struggle for some of our families. We use some of the pupil premium funding we receive to discount the price of uniform and school shoes. We also run a shoe ‘swap shop’ where parents can pick up good quality second hand shoes for free.
“Last week we organised a second hand uniform giveaway on Thursday and Friday morning, for any families who need trousers, dresses, skirts, shirts, jumpers and ties. We always appreciate donations of second hand uniform and our parents have been very generous providing really good quality clothing that can be reused.”