Parents rate Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest School as one of the Top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

Parents have rated Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest School as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,030 early years settings in the East Midlands.

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the East Midlands, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“We would like to congratulate Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest Schoolon being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Rupinder Sandhu, Director at Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest School, said:

“We are thrilled to be recognised as one of the Top 20 Day Nurseries in the East Midlands! This award and the reviews from parents are a reflection of our incredible team whose commitment, care, and passion create a home from home nurturing environment. At the heart of our ethos is a deep belief in nurturing each child’s natural curiosity — encouraging them to explore, ask questions, develop and learn through play.”

Michelle Webster, Nursery Manager at Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest School, said:

“This award means so much to all of us. I’m incredibly proud of our team — their care and dedication shine through in everything they do. A huge thank you to our families for their ongoing support and kind feedback — it’s truly a privilege to be part of every child's early years journey.”

To see Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest School’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50003015STAE

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025