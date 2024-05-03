Parents rate Boston nursery as one of the top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Children at Swineshead Pre-School

To look for a nursery in East Midlands go to www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“We would like to congratulate Swineshead Pre-School on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

Children at Swineshead Pre-School

"We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Carolynn Fletcher, manager at Swineshead Pre-School, said:

“It's fantastic to be awarded the Top 20 Nursery Award again, it makes the job more rewarding to know the parents value us so much!“We value our links with all the people that help us and our local community, we strive to show our children the importance of making a positive contribution to it.”

To see Swineshead Pre-School’s reviews go to www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432215612