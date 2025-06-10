Parents rate Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School as one of the Top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School

Parents have rated Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School in Market Rasen as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,030 early years settings in the East Midlands.

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the East Midlands, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Sarah Hutson, Nursery Manager at Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School, said: “We’re absolutely overjoyed to be recognised once again as one of the top nurseries in the region. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of our incredible parents and carers who have taken the time to share their experiences through a review. It’s a real reflection of the love and trust they place in us.

“This recognition also belongs to our fantastic team, who pour their heart and soul into every day—making each child’s journey here both educational and unforgettable. Our ‘in-the-moment’ ethos and daily access to Rand Farm Park give children a truly enriching experience that blends learning through play with nature, animals, and adventure.”

To see Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432234084

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025