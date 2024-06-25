PHOTOS: Primary school raises thousands having a rootin', tootin' good time!
Grimoldby Primary School held their annual summer fayre on Friday (June 21) with a cowboy-themed activities and games through the afternoon.
As the sun shone down, hundreds of people turned up to the event to help raise money for the school funds, with a bucking broncho, pony rides, bouncy castle, and performances from a Dolly Parton and Shania Twain impersonator, as well as Elite Academy of Dance and Unique Line Dancers.
There was also a penalty shoot-out from Supa Strikas, a coconut shy, stilt walkers, candy floss and sweet stalls, a prosecco and wine bar, and stalls from 40 local businesses and makers.
There was also a huge raffle with prizes donated form local businesses including a three-night stay in a Kenwick Lodge log cabin, an overnight stay at the Double Tree in Hull with breakfast and a bottle of Prosecco, four tickets to Lincoln City Football Club, and two signed James Martin cook books.
The event raised a whopping £3,000 for school funds.