PHOTOS: Primary school raises thousands having a rootin', tootin' good time!

Grimoldby Primary School staff at the cowboy-themed summer fair. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Dolly Parton, buckin' bronchos, and sweet treats brought in thousands of pounds for a village primary school.

​Grimoldby Primary School held their annual summer fayre on Friday (June 21) with a cowboy-themed activities and games through the afternoon.

As the sun shone down, hundreds of people turned up to the event to help raise money for the school funds, with a bucking broncho, pony rides, bouncy castle, and performances from a Dolly Parton and Shania Twain impersonator, as well as Elite Academy of Dance and Unique Line Dancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also a penalty shoot-out from Supa Strikas, a coconut shy, stilt walkers, candy floss and sweet stalls, a prosecco and wine bar, and stalls from 40 local businesses and makers.

Carter Byram, 8, ride the mechanical bull at Grimoldby School's Summer Fayre.

There was also a huge raffle with prizes donated form local businesses including a three-night stay in a Kenwick Lodge log cabin, an overnight stay at the Double Tree in Hull with breakfast and a bottle of Prosecco, four tickets to Lincoln City Football Club, and two signed James Martin cook books.