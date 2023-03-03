PHOTOS: World Book Day celebrated in our schools!

Tattershall Primary School pupils had come into school dressed as their favourite book characters – and had also been decorating eggs and potatoes as their favourite characters too!
Horncastle and Woodhall St Andrews primary schools received a visit from Horncastle News reporter Rachel Armitage, who gave a talk in school assemblies and in different classrooms about her first children’s book, ‘We Don’t Live There!’, on Wednesday, with Horncastle pupils also dressing up on Thursday.
A variety of colourful costumes were also worn by pupils at Holy Trinity primary school in Tattershall and Coningsby St Michael’s school, as well as St Hugh’s in Woodhall Spa.
