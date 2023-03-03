PHOTOS: World Book Day celebrated in our schools!

Schools across our area have been celebrating World Book Day on Thursday with a variety of activities and costumes.

Tattershall primary school dressed up for World Book Day - and decorated eggs and potatoes!

Tattershall Primary School pupils had come into school dressed as their favourite book characters – and had also been decorating eggs and potatoes as their favourite characters too!

Horncastle and Woodhall St Andrews primary schools received a visit from Horncastle News reporter Rachel Armitage, who gave a talk in school assemblies and in different classrooms about her first children’s book, ‘We Don’t Live There!’, on Wednesday, with Horncastle pupils also dressing up on Thursday.

A variety of colourful costumes were also worn by pupils at Holy Trinity primary school in Tattershall and Coningsby St Michael’s school, as well as St Hugh’s in Woodhall Spa.

Woodhall St Andrew's primary school received a visit from Horncastle News reporter Rachel Armitage, who talked about her children's book.

Holy Trinity primary school pupils with Mrs Brown (left) and Mrs Simons dressed up for World Book Day.

Coningsby St Michael's primary school reception pupils dressed up for World Book Day.

Horncastle primary school pupils all dressed up for World Book Day.