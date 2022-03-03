PICTURES: Characters come to life at Skegness school for World Book Day

The charity which promotes the importance of reading is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

World Book Day changes lives through a love of books and shared reading. Its mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

The World Book Day website says Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income.

"We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them. Designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day is marked in over 100 countries around the globe," the charity says.

These pictures show how pupils dressed up as their favourite characters at the Richmond School in Skegness for World Book Day:

