PICTURES: Hundreds raised for Children in Need in fundraisers around Skegness area

At Alford Primary School, yellow, spots, Pudsey Bear and Blush were the themes of the day.

Over £240 was raised for the charity and the school is grateful to everyone who supported them with donations..

Pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness wore an animal print outfit for the day and donated £1.

They also practiced mindfulness with Dr Ranj and worked out with Joe Wicks.

Storytime featured 'Goodbye Rain Clouds', which is designed to show how life’s difficulties can be overcome with the right support.

A series of short films about children with learning difficulties and medical conditions were also shown to promote inclusion and understanding. Year One made a list of things we are thankful for, which maybe some children don’t have.

The day was completed with Pudsey colouring and pupils learnt the Children in Need song and sang it.

Skegness Academy raised £674.87 from donations for a non uniform, an online donations page and from a cake raffle.

"Everyone had a fabulous day and it’s great for us to be able to support such a worthy cause," said Lara Oldfield, Senior Assistant Principal of Skegness Academy.

Tthe winner of the cake raffle was Miss Rebecca Close who is one of our Behaviour Support Assistants and it raised £78.

Elsewhere there have also been amazing efforts for the cause.

There have been huge congratulations to the therapy teams based at County Hospital Louth and Skegness and District Hospital, who walked an amazing 43.56k to raise money for Children in Need.

Laurence Scott and Phil Jackson walked the distance on Sunday, October 24, taking a route from the MSK Physiotherapy at Skegness Hospital all the way to the Outpatient Department at Louth Hospital. The amazing duo completed their walk in eight hours.

They rest of the team also met up with them on their route to keep them company and encourage them along their journey.

Their walk has raised a grand total of £590 and it was a really fantastic achievement as they had set a target of £150.

* Are you raising money for Children in Need? We'd love to hear about it and see your pictures. Email [email protected]

1. Children in Need Laurence Scott and Phil Jackson walked an epic 43.56 Kilometres for Children in Need. Photo: JPI Media

2. Children in Need Pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness wore an animal print outfit for the day and donated £1 for Children in Need. Photo: JPI Media

3. Children in Need The Richmond School, Skegness Photo: JPI Media

4. Children in Need The Richmond School, Skegness. Photo: JPI Media