PICTURES: Students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford celebrate A-levels

“We are very proud of our students who have done well,” said Glen Thompson.

"Importantly the results have set them up for the next stages of their lives.

"We wish them every success in the next exciting chapter.”

Students went back to school, many for the last time, today to collect their results.Mr Thompson has shared some of the pictures from the day.

1. A-level results Students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford celebrating their A-Level results. Photo: JPI Mediua

2. A-level results Students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford celebrating their A-Level results. Photo: JPI Media

3. A-level Results Students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford celebrating their A-Level results. Photo: JPI Media

4. R6A_8908 (1).jpg Students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford celebrating their A-Level results. Photo: JPI Media