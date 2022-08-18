PICTURES: Students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford celebrate A-levels
The headteacher at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford says the school is proud of the achievements of this year’s A-level students.
By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:33 pm
“We are very proud of our students who have done well,” said Glen Thompson.
"Importantly the results have set them up for the next stages of their lives.
"We wish them every success in the next exciting chapter.”
Students went back to school, many for the last time, today to collect their results.Mr Thompson has shared some of the pictures from the day.
