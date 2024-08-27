Plan to demolish former restaurant near Boston to make way for specialist school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former restaurant near Boston could soon be demolished to make way for a new specialist school, as demand for spaces far outstrips those available.

Plans to re-develop the site formerly occupied by Merrimans Lounge & Restaurant, in Great Fen Road, Wyberton Fen, have been submitted to Boston Borough Council.

The new facility would cater to children with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) difficulties.

The restaurant closed its doors for good in June 2023 after 15 years in business. On social media, the owners thanked their customers for their support over the years.

A view of the proposed play area.

The applicant, Aspris Children’s Services, currently operates the Bridge House independent schools in Boston, which specialise in addressing the needs of children with SEMH difficulties.

The organisation manages three sites in Boston, including one adjacent to the application site.

The applicant explained that demand for places at its sites is high, and it is currently unable to provide sufficient places to meet the needs of commissioning authorities, notably Lincolnshire County Council.

Since July 2023, Aspris has had to decline more than 270 requests for placements due to insufficient capacity.

A visualisation of the front of the proposed school.

The proposed new school is needed close to the existing Bridge House school sites to minimise management and staffing challenges, as functions could be overseen and shared between the properties.

The new facility would provide 36 spaces, aimed at accommodating additional primary and middle school-aged children.

Should the plans be approved, the new building would be two storeys high.

The applicant wrote: “The application site itself provides an ideal opportunity to create a small purpose-built school designed to meet the specialist needs of pupils.

The site formerly occupied by Merrimans Lounge & Restaurant.

“The site is also well located in relation to the existing school sites, and also has good access to recreational pursuits in the area (including the nearby Princess Royal Sports Arena).”

Provision for 16 car parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging stations and disabled spaces has also been included.