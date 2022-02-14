Plans to expand primary school near Boston by more than a third – have your say

Sutteron Fourfields CofE School, where plans to expand the capacity of the school are being considered

A four-week representation period began on Wednesday (February 2) over the proposals at Sutterton CofE School.

It follows an initial consultation with staff, parents/carers and other interested parties at the end of last year, and gives a further opportunity for people and organisations to express their views ahead of a final decision being made in April.

The proposal is to expand the school from the existing capacity of 153 places to 210.

Under the plans, the school’s Published Admission Number would increase from 20 places per year group to 30.

Initially, this be only for the 2023 reception intake, after which it would be phased in with each subsequent cohort of new starters.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “One of the council’s priorities is ensuring all children get a good education and that means making sure there are sufficient schools places.

“Fourfields School has regularly been oversubscribed and demand for places is increasing in the area. Therefore, we are proposing to expand the school from five full-sized and one small classroom to seven full-sized classrooms. This will increase the capacity of the school and create a better learning environment for all pupils.”