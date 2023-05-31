PM to meet Sleaford MP seeking tougher vape laws

Sleaford’s MP is to meet with the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in the latest step in her campaign to protect and deter young people from getting hooked on disposable vapes and e-cigarettes.

Fact-finder on vaping. from left - Laranya caslin of St George's Academy, Dr Caroline Johnson MP and Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft.

Dr Caroline Johnson is calling for an outright ban on disposable vapes after an upsurge in teenagers vaping, after receiving the backing of a number of fellow MPs on the issue.

Last week the Sleaford and North Hykeham MP visited St George’s Academy in Sleaford to meet with headteacher Laranya Caslin, students and Lincolnshire police officers, to understand their views on the increase in teen vaping in the town and use of disposable vapes in particular.

Commenting on the visit on her Facebook page, Dr Johnson, herself a consultant paediatrician, said: “It was interesting to see how teen vaping is having an impact in our local schools following my recent work in Parliament where I have been highlighting the issue, including through my Ten Minute Rule Bill on the topic back in February.”

She said: “I have secured a meeting with the Prime Minister after half-term to talk about disposable vapes and regulations on advertising, product placement and licences to sell vaping liquid, as well as their attractiveness to young people. I am meeting with him specifically as it cuts across a raft of departments.”

She said that she had been told by Mrs Caslin at St George’s Academy that there were students who could not get through a lesson without vaping, because of their level of addiction to nicotine due to the ease of access to the product, its discreetness and its cheapness, compared to cigarettes.

Dr Johnson added: “The police told me they have confiscated some vapes off young people in the county that when tested contained traces of antifreeze and varnish, so it could be even worse than nicotine.

"I do recognise they have helped some people to stop smoking but, unlike patches and gum, they become an alternative addiction.”

She said the popularity of disposable vapes is exploding among young people through their appealing bright colours, enticing names and sweet flavours. “NHS figures from 2022 show that nearly one in ten 11-15 year-olds vape. The figures show that the likelihood of children vaping rises sharply with age, with almost one in five 15-year-olds vaping.”

The government has unveiled new measures to combat illegal sale of vapes to under-18s, including £3 million of funding for Trading Standards officers to enforce the rules on vaping and tackle illicit vapes and underage sales.

A loophole that allows retailers to give free samples of vapes to children in England is set to be closed under new plans announced by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday to clamp down on youth vaping.

Selling vapes to under 18s is illegal, however it is clear from the recent rise in teenage usage of vapes and surge in promotion of cheap, colourful products that businesses are targeting children, which has prompted today’s action to crack down on this.

The government has also announced that there will be a review into banning retailers selling “nicotine-free” vapes to under-18s.

There will also be a review into the rules on issuing fines to shops selling vapes to under 18s illegally to allow local Trading Standards to issue on the spot fines and fixed penalty notices more easily. This will aim to complement existing fine and penalty procedures, and where possible cover both illegal and underage sales for vapes and tobacco. Where gaps are identified, officers will take action to close them.

Action will also be taken in schools, using new resources to keep illegal vapes out of schools and guidance on the consequences of vaping.

Dr Johnson welcomed the Government‘s actions but is continuing to explore further options. She said: “My proposals include looking at stricter advertising rules, introducing the same regulations for vaping as smoking when in public places, adopting Challenge 25, sales licensing, considering flavours/colours and providing educational programmes.”

She says: “Their batteries are a fire risk, the nicotine they contain is a hazardous chemical and they have led to a torrent of plastic pollution flowing into our rivers and seas."

Dr Johnson explained recycling disposable vapes is difficult despite the valuable lithium and copper inside could be better used in tackling climate change in electric vehicle batteries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

“I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in kids vaping and shocked by reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of school children.

“Our new illicit vape enforcement squad – backed by £3 million – is on the case, but clearly there is more to do. That is why I am taking further action today to clamp down on rogue firms who unlawfully target our children with these products.

“The marketing and the illegal sales of vapes to children is completely unacceptable and I will do everything in my power to end this practice for good.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said:

“Whilst vaping can be an effective quitting tool for smokers, it is important that non-smokers are not encouraged to start vaping. There has been a particularly worrying rise in the number of children using vapes, with companies clearly marketing these products at children using colours, flavours and cheap disposable options.

“Closing the loophole that allows companies to give out free samples of vaping products to under 18s is a very welcome step in tackling some of the harms caused by the vaping industry.

“We should continue to encourage smokers to swap to vaping as the lesser risk, whilst preventing the marketing and sale of vapes to children.”

Health Minister Neil O’Brien said:

“The shameful marketing of vaping products to children is leading to growing numbers trying e-cigarettes. Today we are therefore ramping up our efforts to stop kids getting hooked on vaping, including taking steps to crack down on companies handing out free vape samples to under 18s and adding lessons on the health risks of vaping within the curriculum for the first time.

“We will also review the rules on issuing on the spot fines to shops that break the law by selling vapes to underage children, and look into banning the sale of nicotine-free vapes to under 18s – which we know can be a gateway to using nicotine products. Alongside this our new specialised ‘illicit vapes enforcement squad’ will also clamp down on online shops selling illicit vapes to under 18s.