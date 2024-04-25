Pointon School maintains good Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All aspects were considered to be ‘good’ in the newly published report by inspectors after their latest visit to the small rural school in January.

Executive Headteacher Sophie Foston was proud of the “amazing achievement” which she said was a testament to the dedication, commitment and support of school leaders, staff, governors, parents and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “Through an inclusive, ambitious and inspiring curriculum we ensure every child has the opportunity to achieve their potential and is encouraged to aspire to be the best versions of themselves."

Executive headteacher Sophie Foston, chairman of governors Matt Timings and assistant headteacher Sarah Gray celebrate with pupils after their latest 'Good' Ofsted rating.

Chairman of governors Matt Timings was proud of their rating against the trend of switching to academy status.

Inspectors noted the well-planned curriculum and teaching standards were good with pupils mostly achieving well. Teachers did need to routinely check for correct punctuation and spelling so pupils produce high-quality work.