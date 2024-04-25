Pointon School maintains good Ofsted rating
All aspects were considered to be ‘good’ in the newly published report by inspectors after their latest visit to the small rural school in January.
Executive Headteacher Sophie Foston was proud of the “amazing achievement” which she said was a testament to the dedication, commitment and support of school leaders, staff, governors, parents and children.
She added: “Through an inclusive, ambitious and inspiring curriculum we ensure every child has the opportunity to achieve their potential and is encouraged to aspire to be the best versions of themselves."
Chairman of governors Matt Timings was proud of their rating against the trend of switching to academy status.
Inspectors noted the well-planned curriculum and teaching standards were good with pupils mostly achieving well. Teachers did need to routinely check for correct punctuation and spelling so pupils produce high-quality work.
Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities were supported well. Behaviour standards were high, but the report said the school needed to provide extra-curricular activities to develop talents and interests. The school also needs to continue to improve communication with parents.