Donington on Bain Primary School’s new Reception pupils, who started in September, are the first to use the school’s newly refurbished classroom.The space has been previously used as a preschool, but the school’s increasing pupil numbers saw more classroom provision needed.So over the summer, staff worked hard to refurbish, decorate, and fully equip the room with age appropriate curricula resources for the Early Years Foundation Stage to have it ready in time for September.Amongst those resources is the Department for Education validated Little Wandle phonics programme for their phonics and early reading provision, as well as a dedicated large outdoor space where they can enjoy safe and free provision with their peers and learn about nature and the environment.Headteacher Louise Anyan said: “The school is becoming increasingly popular which is down to the standard of education from a great team of teaching staff dedicated to each and every child.“We’re located within the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds with good transport links and we’re proud and fortunate to be able to continue to improve the school for future generations.“The classroom expansion helps to provide an effective teaching and learning environment.”