Students at King Edward's Grammar School in Louth have been celebrating their A level results today.

The Acting Headteacher at KEVIGS Mrs. Sam Herridge said: "We were delighted to see so many smiling faces as our students picked up their results this morning. As a staff we are all very proud of their achievements following 2 years of exceptionally hard work.

"Many of our students have succeeded in securing places on their first-choice university courses and there have been some outstanding individual performances including Tyler Kay who achieved A*A*AB and is off to the University of Warwick, Taha Munir who achieved AAA and is off to Imperial College London, Josh Pike who achieved AAAA and is off to Durham University, Ravi Pathak who achieved AAA and if is off to the University of Edinburgh and May White who achieved A*ABB and is off to study at the University of Exeter."