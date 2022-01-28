‘Positive progress’ for Haven High Academy in latest Ofsted report

Haven High Academy in Boston.

Haven High Academy was given the education watchdog’s rating following the last full inspection two years ago.

But a report recently published from its monitoring inspection at the school last month - shows the school has ‘acted swiftly’ to make various improvements.

Despite the pandemic having hit since the last full inspection was carried out in January 2019, inspectors noted at the recent visit that ‘leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action in

order for the school to become a good school’.

An excerpt from the report reads: “Since the previous inspection, there have been changes to the senior leadership. There are new curriculum leaders in English, mathematics and science.

“The provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) has also changed.

“An additional learning and special educational needs lead has been appointed. An additional learning faculty manager is now in post. A director of aspiration has been appointed to lead on careers education.”

The inspector added: “You have acted swiftly to address the areas for improvement identified at the previous inspection.

“There is now a senior leadership team in place with the appropriate knowledge and skills. You have a realistic view of the strengths and weakness of the school. Your improvement plans are appropriate.”

The inspector also praised the school for having ‘effective safeguarding’ for pupils, adding: “There is a strong culture of safety and welfare.”

The report notes that attendance has ‘improved on the whole’, but added: “However, too many disadvantaged pupils are frequently absent from school.”

Haven High, based in Marian Road, forms part of the Voyage Education Partnership.

Emma Hadley, CEO of the Voyage Education Partnership, said: “Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, Haven High Academy has continued to improve and be ambitious for all of its pupils.

“This report gives us more reasons to be extremely proud of our students and staff there.

“We are also very pleased that Ofsted acknowledged the good behaviour of pupils, the high expectations for all, and the strong culture of safety and welfare. We know the hard work doesn’t stop here and we are confident that Haven High Academy will continue to progress from strength-to-strength.”

A spokesperson for Haven High Academy added: “This is the culmination of three years of effective internal support from the Trust and dedication shown by the excellent academy staff - dedication that remains steadfast throughout the unprecedented ongoing challenge of navigating the Covid-19 pandemic.