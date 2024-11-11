Pre-school consultation for The William Alvey Schoo

The William Alvey School in Sleaford is currently consulting on a proposal to open a pre-school for 3 and 4-year-olds.

The William Alvey Church of England School proposes to open a Pre-school for 3 and 4 year olds in September 2025.

The Proposal

The Pre-school will be led and managed by the school. It will also be on the school site.

The William Alvey School in Sleaford

School leaders consulted parents, and the wider community, in September 2024 to establish if there was sufficient interest in this proposal. The responses received indicated there was. School leaders also consulted members of the Early Years team at Lincolnshire County Council in September 2024. They indicated their provisional support for this proposal, as well as indicating that there is a local need in Sleaford for additional high quality Pre-school places. This consultation includes extending the age range at the William Alvey School to take children from 3 years old. If the outcome of this consultation is positive, the William Alvey team will work with the DfE and the local authority and aim to open our Pre-school in September 2025.

The Consultation

This proposal has been shared with a wide variety of local interest groups. For example, it was emailed to:• All parents/carers at the Alvey• All staff at the Alvey• All Governors at the Alvey• All Trustees at the Alvey• The Early Years team at Lincolnshire County Council• Lincolnshire County Council• Sleaford Town Council • The Lincolnshire Diocese • Local nurseriesThis proposal has been advertised via the school’s website and our Facebook page. The William Alvey School’s consultation asks the following question: • Do you support the William Alvey School opening a Pre-school for 3 and 4 year old children in September 2025?

Please use the google form to respond.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdRYAx16C8TVGtztOCypEPxYIZw10hDhaA3UVaAqBDOEwHh-Q/viewform?usp=pp_url

This consultation closes on Monday 25th November 2024.

The school would be grateful for your response.

