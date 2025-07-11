Primary pupils enjoy a taste of secondary school life

Smiles all around as students explore De Aston school!

De Aston School was delighted to welcome a group of enthusiastic Year 5 pupils from a range of local primary schools for an exciting and engaging taster day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was designed to give pupils a feel for life at De Aston and included a special challenge: to demonstrate who could best represent their school through manners, hard work, kindness, and effort. The atmosphere was full of energy and positivity as the children rose to the occasion, impressing staff with their attitude and enthusiasm.

With so many outstanding candidates, it was no easy task to choose just two winners. However, after much deliberation, Kris from Tealby Primary School and Emily from Market Rasen emerged as the final winners of the day. Both pupils exemplified the very best of their schools and the values celebrated across our local educational community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What a wonderful way to illustrate the values of the schools in our local area and community," said Zoe Humberstone, Headteacher at Tealby Primary School. "We are so proud that our school values shone through."

The event was a shining example of the strength of collaboration between De Aston and its local primary partners, and a memorable introduction for the Year 5s as they look ahead to the exciting journey of secondary school life.