Primary pupils in Lincolnshire make excellent progress with reading skills

Edward Heneage, Fairfield, Hogsthorpe and Richmond primary academies celebrate glowing phonics results.

Pupils from Edward Heneage Primary Academy, Fairfield Academy, Hogsthorpe Primary Academy and Richmond Primary Academy in Lincolnshire have achieved excellent results in the national Year 1 Phonics Screening check, a statutory assessment designed to test children’s ability to decode words using phonics.

Phonics is a method of teaching reading and writing by matching the sounds of spoken language with letters.

The excellent results included:

Fairfield pupils with author L.D. Lapinski

95% of students at Edward Heneage Primary Academy are meeting or exceeding the expected standard;

90% of students at Fairfield Academy are meeting or exceeding the expected standard;

90% of students at Hogsthorpe Academy are meeting or exceeding the expected standard;

85% of students at Richmond Primary Academy are meeting or exceeding the expected standard.

Richmond Primary Academy joined the David Ross Education Trust in 2024 and the school’s latest results mark a 23% increase from last year.

Edward Heneage Primary Academy, Fairfield Academy, Hogsthorpe Primary Academy and Richmond Primary Academy are all part of the David Ross Education Trust, which has seen its best ever phonics results this year with an average of 89% of pupils across all its primary academies meeting or exceeding the expected standard.

National averages are not yet available, however the national average last year was 80%.

The trust has also seen its strongest ever SATs results this year.

Simon Rose, Deputy CEO of DRET and Director of Primary Education, said: “Becoming a fluent, independent reader not only supports children with all their learning but allows them to develop culturally and emotionally, increasing their understanding and interest in society and the world.

“Well done to Edward Heneage Primary Academy, Fairfield Academy, Hogsthorpe Primary Academy and Richmond Primary Academy on these excellent sets of phonics results and thank you to all our staff, pupils and their parents and carers for supporting us to continue to make progress in this essential area.

“We look forward to continuing to prioritise improving reading skills.”

Dominique Osborne, Principal at Edward Heneage Primary Academy and Regional Director at David Ross Education Trust, said: “Early reading is the crucial foundation on which formal learning is built. We are immensely proud that the majority of our pupils are securing this vital skill. Our intent is to build on this success so that all of our pupils achieve this important milestone.”

Katie McGuire, Principal at Fairfield Academy, said: “Learning to read and loving to read are the keys that open the door to the world. At Fairfield, we believe it is the greatest gift we can give our children; it gives them access to the whole curriculum and the wider world.”

Danielle Harris, Principal at Richmond Primary Academy, said: "We are extremely proud of our children's results. The children have worked hard to become fluent young readers, and the staff have prioritised early reading as it is the gateway to all areas of the curriculum. We couldn't have done it without the continued support from the parents and carers. A big well done to all involved!"